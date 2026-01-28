India wants to fix its industrial data—here's what's changing

Why does this matter?

Seasonal quirks mess with almost half of manufacturing items—think food, drinks, clothes.

By adjusting for shifting festivals such as Diwali or for which holidays to include, using global-standard methods, India hopes to catch business cycles early and make its data stack up internationally.

The timing is big too: December 2025 saw IIP jump 7.8%, the fastest in more than two years—and multilateral institutions have already recommended the move.