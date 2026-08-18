India watchdog clears Prudential Corporation Holdings's ₹3,500cr Bharti Life buy

Along with the new ownership, Bharti Life will look into securing strategic distribution agreements with Bharti Airtel and 360 ONE, so expect to see more insurance options popping up.

Prudential already owns a chunk of ICICI Bank's insurance venture but will need to trim that stake to meet regulations.

Overall, Prudential Corporation Holdings is the holding company for the group's insurance and asset management operations in Asia and provides management and support to its Asia and Africa business operations.