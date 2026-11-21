India wedding season lifts car electronics and clothing sales
India's wedding season isn't just about big celebrations. It's also driving a surge in sales for cars, electronics, and clothes.
Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are still seeing strong demand even after the festive rush, with Maruti expecting 10% growth this half-year thanks to packed bookings.
Royal Enfield's Himalayan 440 bike is sold out for six months because so many people want it.
Wedding economy still worth $130B-$200B
Even though there are fewer lucky wedding dates this November and December, the wedding economy is massive, estimated at $130 billion to $200 billion.
Royal Enfield's CEO B Govindarajan pointed out that empty dealer shelves show just how high demand is right now.
Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Tarun Garg also mentioned that rural shoppers are helping keep sales strong beyond the usual festival peaks.
All in all, weddings continue to play a huge role in keeping different industries thriving.