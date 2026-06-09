India well-positioned to weather global economic slowdown: World Bank
What's the story
The World Bank has said that India is well-positioned to weather the storm of a slowing global economy. Paul Procee, Operations Manager and Acting Country Director for India at the World Bank, made this statement during an event organized by the World Bank Group and India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries. He cited India's strong economic fundamentals, growing trade partnerships, and large domestic market as key factors contributing to its resilience.
Economic stability
India's long-term growth prospects remain strong, says Procee
Procee emphasized that India's long-term growth prospects remain strong due to its robust economy. He said, "India has a very strong baseline growth and basically has a huge economy." The World Bank official noted that India's investments in human capital, businesses, and bilateral partnerships are creating resilience against external shocks.
Sectoral growth
Rising domestic demand creates opportunities across sectors
Procee said India's appeal as an investment destination goes beyond any single industry. He stressed the importance of creating a business environment conducive to foreign and local investments in the private sector. The World Bank official also highlighted India's vast consumer market as a major advantage, noting that rising domestic demand continues to create opportunities across sectors.
Trade agreements
Procee highlights potential of consumers in India
Procee also spoke about the growing network of bilateral and free trade agreements being pursued by India. He said these could further strengthen economic activity and attract investment. The World Bank official highlighted the potential of consumers in India, saying, "India has everything." He added that there are many free trade agreements coming up where India can benefit significantly.
Sectoral focus
Food processing a major opportunity in India's growth story
Procee highlighted food processing as a major opportunity in India's growth story. He called it one of the largest manufacturing sectors and a major contributor to exports. The World Bank and Indian government are working to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve market access for farmers, which could unlock significant economic benefits in rural areas.