India white collar hiring to rise 8.16% adding 1.38 cr
Good news for job seekers: India's white-collar job market is expected to jump by 8.16% in 2027, adding about 1.38 crore new positions, according to a foundit report.
Sectors like consumer electronics, retail, and manufacturing are fueling this growth, and there's a rising demand for tech skills, even outside traditional IT companies.
Coimbatore leads hiring, mid career demand
Coimbatore is set to see the biggest hiring boost (up 12.52%), with Bengaluru and Hyderabad close behind.
If you're mid-career (seven to 10 years of experience), your prospects look especially strong in fields like banking, logistics, and insurance.
The report also hints at more entry-level roles opening up soon, so freshers shouldn't lose hope!