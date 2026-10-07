India white-collar hiring up 1% as AI roles jump 20%

Some sectors stood out: auto jobs grew 11%, especially in tech hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. BPO and IT-enabled services had a huge 4% hiring spike, while hiring by global capability centers jumped 59% within the sector.

But not all news was good: education jobs fell by 18%, with telecom and hospitality also shrinking.

The takeaway? Companies are chasing specialized skills and experience over entry-level hires right now.