India white-collar hiring up 14% in October: Info Edge Jobspeak

BPO and IT-enabled services also saw a healthy 17% rise in hiring. Global capability centers made a splash too, with a huge 74% increase.

Freshers had good news: banking and financial services hired 33% more entry-level folks, pushing overall fresher recruitment up by 15%.

Experienced professionals weren't left out either, seeing a 22% bump.

Still, the report points out ongoing challenges like the gender wage gap and barriers for women at work that need attention.