India white-collar hiring up 14% in October: Info Edge Jobspeak
Business
India's white-collar job scene got a solid boost in October, with hiring up 14% compared to last year, according to Info Edge's Jobspeak.
Manufacturing and automotive companies led the charge: auto sector jobs alone jumped by 36%, especially in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
India global capability centers up 74%
BPO and IT-enabled services also saw a healthy 17% rise in hiring. Global capability centers made a splash too, with a huge 74% increase.
Freshers had good news: banking and financial services hired 33% more entry-level folks, pushing overall fresher recruitment up by 15%.
Experienced professionals weren't left out either, seeing a 22% bump.
Still, the report points out ongoing challenges like the gender wage gap and barriers for women at work that need attention.