India wholesale inflation 9.87% in June, commerce ministry reports uptick
Business
India's wholesale inflation climbed to 9.87% in June, a slight uptick from May's 9.68%, mostly thanks to rising food costs, according to the commerce ministry.
The Wholesale Price Index nudged up too, showing that prices are creeping higher across the board.
Food inflation jumps to 6.14%
Food inflation saw a big spike, jumping from 4.49% last month to 6.14%.
Primary articles got pricier as well, with inflation moving from 4.99% to 7%.
Manufacturing sectors are still feeling cost pressures (chemicals, metals, textiles, and electrical equipment all posted double-digit inflation rates), while fuel costs eased a bit but remain high overall.