India wholesale inflation slips to 9.78% while retail at 4.45%
Business
India's wholesale inflation dropped just a little to 9.78% in July, compared to 9.87% in June.
But while wholesale prices eased, retail inflation actually ticked up to 4.45%, mostly because food costs kept climbing.
June had already set a record for the highest wholesale price index since the new base year started.
Fuel inflation eases, goods prices rise
Fuel and power inflation eased, with inflation falling from 27.41% in June to 20.05% in July, which is some relief.
On the flip side, prices for primary goods and manufactured products went up: primary articles rose to 8.52%, and manufactured goods hit 8.29%.
Even as fuel prices drop, rising food and raw material costs are keeping overall price pressures high for businesses and consumers alike.