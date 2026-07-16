India will co-invest in semiconductor startups under ₹1.27L/cr Semicon2.0
India just announced it'll start investing in semiconductor startups by taking equity stakes, all under the massive ₹1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 program.
The goal? To help new chip companies get the cash they need to grow, with the government co-investing alongside regular venture capitalists from seed funding right up to Series C.
Founders retain control, Semicon2.0 seeks ₹4L/cr
Don't worry, founders still call the shots. The government won't be running these companies or taking board seats, and its stake would generally remain below 50%.
Startups can buy back those shares once they're making money or if they get acquired.
On top of that, Semicon 2.0 hopes to pull in ₹4 lakh crore in investments and boost everything from chip design to manufacturing gear, and talent development, basically giving India's whole semiconductor scene a serious upgrade.