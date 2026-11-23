India will resolve Scotch classification dispute under UK trade deal
India is sorting out a hiccup over how Scotch whisky imports are taxed under its trade deal with the UK
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says they're teaming up with tax officials and industry folks to resolve a technical dispute about how bulk Scotch is classified at customs.
He made it clear this isn't about rolling back any promises from the India-UK trade agreement, just ironing out some details.
Bulk scotch misclassification under review
The problem started because high-strength spirits brought in for blending were labeled as "Compound Alcoholic Preparations," which changed how much tax they faced.
The Scotch Whisky Association flagged this, and Indian officials have agreed to look into it.
While they sort things out, authorities are urging the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to release seized quantities in accordance with the prescribed procedures while the issue is being resolved, and they're taking legal opinion on how to operationalise the matter without going against the court judgments.
Agrawal reassured everyone that India is sticking to its side of the deal.