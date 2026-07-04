India will waive customs duty IGST on imported event animals
Starting July 15, 2026, India will stop charging customs duty and IGST on animals brought in for events under its trade deal with the UK (CETA).
This covers animals used in shows, contests, public functions, and even police demos: think guide dogs and sniffer dogs.
Importers must provide 110% duty guarantee
Importers need to file paperwork, put up a bond matching the animal's value, and provide a bank guarantee or cash deposit for 110% of duties, unless they are a government or international body.
All imported animals have to be re-exported within six months (or up to two years with approval for central/state governments, Union Territory administrations, diplomatic missions, and notified international organizations), unless the importer pays full duties and interest to keep them longer.
Animals cannot leave event venues without customs' permission.