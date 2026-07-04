India will waive customs duty IGST on imported event animals

Importers must provide 110% duty guarantee

Importers need to file paperwork, put up a bond matching the animal's value, and provide a bank guarantee or cash deposit for 110% of duties, unless they are a government or international body.

All imported animals have to be re-exported within six months (or up to two years with approval for central/state governments, Union Territory administrations, diplomatic missions, and notified international organizations), unless the importer pays full duties and interest to keep them longer.

Animals cannot leave event venues without customs' permission.