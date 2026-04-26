India's wind energy capacity surpasses 56GW, PM Modi addresses milestone

India has achieved a major milestone in wind energy, with its generation capacity surpassing 56 gigawatts (GW). The achievement was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. He called it a "major milestone" and emphasized the importance of wind energy in India's development journey. The country now ranks fourth globally for wind energy capacity.

Growth narrative Invisible yet powerful force driving India's growth PM Modi described wind energy as an "invisible yet powerful force" driving India's growth story. He said, "This is the force that is taking Bharat forward. This is our wind energy." The PM also noted that India has recently crossed a major milestone in this sector, with its wind generation capacity exceeding 56GW.

Capacity boost Record wind capacity addition in FY 2025-26 India's annual wind capacity addition hit a record high of 6.05GW in FY 2025-26, surpassing the previous record of 5.5GW set in FY 2016-17. This is nearly a 46% increase over the capacity added in FY 2024-25 and marks a significant acceleration in India's onshore wind deployment trajectory. With this addition, India's total installed wind power capacity has crossed the impressive mark of 56GW.

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Sector momentum Key states contributing to capacity addition The remarkable growth in India's wind energy sector can be attributed to sustained policy support, improved project execution, and greater pipeline maturity across key states. Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been major contributors to capacity addition this year. The growth has been bolstered by a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the progressive roll-out of green energy open access.

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