GST collections rise 6.2% to ₹1.9L crore in January

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for January stood at ₹1,93,384 crore, which marks a 6.2% increase over the same month last year. The growth is attributed to robust domestic activity and a healthy rise in import revenues. The gross GST collection for January was ₹1,82,094 crore in 2025.

Annual increase Year-to-date gross collections On a year-to-date basis (April-January 2025-26), gross GST collections have reached ₹18,43,423 crore, marking an impressive annual growth of 8.3%. The net GST revenue for January was ₹1,70,719 crore, a 7.6% increase from the same month last year. Year-to-date net revenue stood at ₹15,95,752 crore with an annual growth rate of 6.8%.

Refund fluctuations Domestic GST collections Refunds showed a mixed trend with total refunds for January at ₹22,665 crore, a marginal decline of 3.1% year-on-year (YoY). Domestic refunds fell by 7.1% to ₹13,119 crore while export refunds rose by 2.9% to ₹9,546 crore. Domestic GST collections grew steadily by 4.8% YoY to ₹1,41,132 crore with import GST collections remaining strong at gross import revenue of ₹52,253 crore (up 10.1% from January 2025).

