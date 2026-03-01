GST collection jumps 8.1% YoY to ₹1.8L crore
What's the story
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection witnessed a major jump of 8.1% year-on-year (YoY), amounting to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February 2026. The data, released on Sunday, shows that the total gross GST revenue for FY26 till February 28 stood at ₹20.27 lakh crore, marking an increase of 8.3% YoY. This growth reflects strong economic activity across the country during this period.
Financial details
Key revenue parameters for February
The net GST revenue for February 2026 stood at ₹1.61 lakh crore after accounting for total refunds of ₹22,595 crore. The refunds saw a 10.2% increase year-on-year. The Gross Domestic Revenue (GDR) also saw an increase of 5.3%, amounting to ₹1.35 lakh crore, while the Gross Import Revenue (GIR) surged by a whopping 17.2% last month, reaching ₹47,837 crore.
State performance
Top 3 states in terms of GST collections
Maharashtra emerged as the highest contributor to India's GST collection, contributing ₹10,286 crore before SGST settlement. It was followed by Karnataka and Gujarat in terms of their respective contributions. This data highlights the major role these states play in bolstering India's overall tax revenue system through their economic activities and compliance with GST regulations.