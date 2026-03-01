GST collection jumps 8.1% YoY to ₹1.8L crore

The net GST revenue for February 2026 stood at ₹1.61 lakh crore after accounting for total refunds of ₹22,595 crore. The refunds saw a 10.2% increase year-on-year. The Gross Domestic Revenue (GDR) also saw an increase of 5.3%, amounting to ₹1.35 lakh crore, while the Gross Import Revenue (GIR) surged by a whopping 17.2% last month, reaching ₹47,837 crore.

State performance

Top 3 states in terms of GST collections

Maharashtra emerged as the highest contributor to India's GST collection, contributing ₹10,286 crore before SGST settlement. It was followed by Karnataka and Gujarat in terms of their respective contributions. This data highlights the major role these states play in bolstering India's overall tax revenue system through their economic activities and compliance with GST regulations.