IndiaAI mission widens AI access for businesses beyond big firms
India's new AI initiatives, like the IndiaAI Mission, are all about making advanced tech more available for businesses, not just big companies.
Anand Sahay, global CEO of Xebia, says the focus now is on building smart AI tools that work in local languages and fit real business needs.
This shift is helping businesses boost productivity and efficiency in ways that feel more practical and accessible.
MSMEs gain from modular edge AI
Small businesses (MSMEs) are seeing clear wins thanks to these tailored AI solutions. They're using AI for things like predicting equipment issues, improving quality control, and cutting costs.
Sahay highlights how modular platforms and edge-based models are perfect for MSMEs since they slot right into existing workflows without needing fancy setups.
He adds, Focused adoption and targeted outcomes can empower MSMEs to compete effectively.