IndiaAI mission widens AI access for businesses beyond big firms Business Jun 08, 2026

India's new AI initiatives, like the IndiaAI Mission, are all about making advanced tech more available for businesses, not just big companies.

Anand Sahay, global CEO of Xebia, says the focus now is on building smart AI tools that work in local languages and fit real business needs.

This shift is helping businesses boost productivity and efficiency in ways that feel more practical and accessible.