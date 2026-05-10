IndiaAI startups await funding as 159cr paused, IP unease persists

IndiaAI funding covers less than 1-fifth

The IndiaAI program offers 40% of funds as grants and the rest as recoverables (with a 10% equity cap), but founders say this covers less than one-fifth of what their projects actually need.

Ongoing talks about who owns the tech have added to delays, so now the government is considering temporary cash support to help with basic costs while everyone works out final agreements.

Despite all this, some startups have managed to launch new AI models, but scaling up remains tough until things get sorted out.