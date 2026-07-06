Indiabulls shares hit ₹30.76 52-week high after 180% 3-month rise Business Jul 06, 2026

Indiabulls shares just hit a new 52-week high, touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹30.76 intraday.

The stock's been on a serious winning streak, up over 75% this year, with a huge 180% jump over the past three months and another 30% gain in just the last month.