Indiabulls shares hit ₹30.76 52-week high after 180% 3-month rise
Business
Indiabulls shares just hit a new 52-week high, touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹30.76 intraday.
The stock's been on a serious winning streak, up over 75% this year, with a huge 180% jump over the past three months and another 30% gain in just the last month.
Nearly 2Cr Indiabulls shares traded
Monday saw nearly two crore Indiabulls shares traded, way above the usual averages.
This rush happened alongside an upbeat market, with Sensex climbing over 500 points and Nifty crossing 24,450.
Both small-cap and mid-cap indexes also finished higher, adding to the positive mood around the stock.