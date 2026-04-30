Indiabulls shares rise 10% to ₹19.70 on real estate gains
Business
Indiabulls Limited's shares shot up 10% to ₹19.70 on Thursday, bucking the trend while most of the stock market was down.
The big boost came after the company reported strong profits and showed that its new focus on real estate is paying off, which got investors excited.
Indiabulls Q4 profit after tax ₹194cr
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Indiabulls posted a profit after tax of ₹194 crore, with real estate bringing in most of the gains.
Over the full year, profits reached ₹346 crore and sales bookings hit ₹2,752 crore.
Demand stayed strong in cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, and their stock broking segment's Q4FY26 revenue rose 26% year-on-year, showing that their strategy is working across both sectors.