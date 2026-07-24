Indiabulls shares rise as Q1 FY27 profit ₹142.99cr, revenue ₹318.47cr
Business
Indiabulls shares climbed over 3% on Friday, even as the rest of the market slipped.
The big reason? The company's Q1 FY27 results were a huge turnaround: net profit shot up to ₹142.99 crore (compared to just ₹0.40 crore last year) and revenue from operations jumped 248.3% to ₹318.47 crore.
Indiabulls books ₹3,003cr sales
Indiabulls booked ₹3,003 crore in sales and sold 965 units across 22.75 lakh sq ft, showing strong demand despite a tough market.
Their pipeline for new projects is solid too, with a Gross Development Value of ₹23,608 crore lined up.
Plus, they raised over ₹1,000 crore for future growth (with promoters putting in most of it), kept net debt at zero, and their broking arm added more clients and revenue during the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27).