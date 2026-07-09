Indiabulls shares surge nearly 5% to ₹29.61 as markets rise

Indiabulls sees ₹26 support, ₹34 resistance

The stock has made a big comeback from ₹9 in March to ₹29.61 now, with buyers stepping in whenever prices dip.

Analyst Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, credits this steady climb to resumed uptrend and every decline witnessing buying interest, noting support at ₹26 and resistance at ₹34.