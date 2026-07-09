Indiabulls shares surge nearly 5% to ₹29.61 as markets rise
Indiabulls shares shot up nearly 5% to ₹29.61 on Thursday, locking in the day's upper circuit as the market bounced back.
The Sensex and Nifty also saw solid gains, thanks to value buying ahead of earnings season and some positive economic vibes.
Indiabulls sees ₹26 support, ₹34 resistance
The stock has made a big comeback from ₹9 in March to ₹29.61 now, with buyers stepping in whenever prices dip.
Analyst Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, credits this steady climb to resumed uptrend and every decline witnessing buying interest, noting support at ₹26 and resistance at ₹34.
Indiabulls posts ₹194.26cr Q4 profit
Indiabulls posted a net profit of ₹194.26 crore for Q4 FY26, reversing last year's loss. Annual profits hit ₹346.13 crore, with income rising sharply.
The company also booked over 900 homes across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Ludhiana (mostly in luxury and mid-income segments) showing real momentum behind the numbers.