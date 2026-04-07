IndiaMART case sparks Indian firms preparing AI exclusion lawsuits
Some big Indian companies are getting ready to take AI platforms to court for leaving their content out or making it less visible.
This all started when IndiaMART sued OpenAI in late December 2025, saying ChatGPT selectively excluded IndiaMART from AI-generated responses, causing reputational and commercial harm.
The Calcutta High Court found a strong prima facie case of discrimination but declined interim relief without first hearing OpenAI.
Experts think more companies will join in, especially as they see their web traffic drop without clear reasons or ways to fix it.
Pavan Duggal: courts may set rules
Right now, India's tech laws don't really cover these new AI issues, so courts may need to set the rules as they go, says tech lawyer Pavan Duggal.
With no clear regulations, businesses have to rethink how they stay visible online when AI decides what people see.
It's a whole new game for anyone trying to get noticed on the internet, and even users might start seeing different info based on what these AI systems pick up, or leave out.