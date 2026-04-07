IndiaMART case sparks Indian firms preparing AI exclusion lawsuits

Pavan Duggal: courts may set rules

Right now, India's tech laws don't really cover these new AI issues, so courts may need to set the rules as they go, says tech lawyer Pavan Duggal.

With no clear regulations, businesses have to rethink how they stay visible online when AI decides what people see.

It's a whole new game for anyone trying to get noticed on the internet, and even users might start seeing different info based on what these AI systems pick up, or leave out.