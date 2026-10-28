IndiaMART doubles down on tech upgrades to boost subscriber value
Business
IndiaMART is doubling down on tech upgrades and new customers to keep growing, even with tough economic times and the rise of AI-powered rivals.
CEO Dinesh Agarwal says they're focused on making each subscriber more valuable (standalone operations saw an 8% boost per subscriber) even though overall subscriber numbers have leveled off.
IndiaMART Q2 ₹429cr net ₹91cr
In Q2 fiscal 2027, IndiaMART's revenue jumped 10% year-on-year to ₹429 crore, with net profit hitting ₹91 crore. Their software arm Busy Infotech also posted strong gains.
Despite some slowdown in new paying users, brokerages like Choice Equity Broking and ICICI Securities are still upbeat about the stock, pointing to better earnings per customer and keeping their "add" or "buy" ratings intact.