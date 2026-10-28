IndiaMART focuses on silver tier retention, aims 8% ARPU increase
IndiaMART is doubling down on keeping its current subscribers happy, especially those in the silver tier.
CEO and Founder Dinesh Agarwal says their annual subscription model means results will take time, but they're aiming for an 8% boost in average revenue per user thanks to strong engagement from gold and platinum members.
IndiaMART inquiry dip, AI product development
The company is finding it tough to attract new users right now and has seen a 10% dip in business inquiries: Agarwal points to seasonal changes and the impact of AI.
To bounce back, IndiaMART is using AI to develop new products for its top-tier customers, with revenue from these expected later this year.
Looking ahead, they're hoping for 10% revenue growth by FY27, especially as their Busy software segment keeps expanding fast.