IndiaMART focuses on silver tier retention, aims 8% ARPU increase

The company is finding it tough to attract new users right now and has seen a 10% dip in business inquiries: Agarwal points to seasonal changes and the impact of AI.

To bounce back, IndiaMART is using AI to develop new products for its top-tier customers, with revenue from these expected later this year.

Looking ahead, they're hoping for 10% revenue growth by FY27, especially as their Busy software segment keeps expanding fast.