Indiamart posts nearly 10% Q2 FY27 profit and ₹428.64cr revenue
Business
Indiamart just posted a nearly 10% jump in profit for the second quarter of FY27, hitting ₹90.7 crore, up from ₹82.64 crore last year.
Revenue also climbed to ₹428.64 crore, showing the company's business is growing steadily.
Indiamart controls costs, shares up 4.09%
Even with expenses rising a bit, Indiamart kept costs in check and showed solid operational strength.
Investors noticed: the company's shares shot up 4.09% after the results were announced, closing at ₹1,625.95 on the BSE.
All in all, it's been a good quarter for Indiamart and its shareholders.