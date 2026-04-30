IndiaMART Q4 FY26 net profit down 72% to ₹50.2 cr Business Apr 30, 2026

IndiaMART just posted a sharp 72% drop in net profit for Q4 FY26, down to ₹50.2 crore from last year's ₹180.6 crore, even though its revenue actually grew by nearly 14%.

CEO Dinesh Agarwal says it is focusing on improving the platform and adding more AI to help buyers and sellers connect better during this tough patch.