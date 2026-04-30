IndiaMART Q4 FY26 net profit down 72% to ₹50.2 cr
IndiaMART just posted a sharp 72% drop in net profit for Q4 FY26, down to ₹50.2 crore from last year's ₹180.6 crore, even though its revenue actually grew by nearly 14%.
CEO Dinesh Agarwal says it is focusing on improving the platform and adding more AI to help buyers and sellers connect better during this tough patch.
IndiaMART proposes ₹60 per share dividend
Despite the profit slump, IndiaMART's board is proposing a generous ₹60 per share dividend (split between final and special payouts), pending shareholder approval.
The company's overall revenue for FY26 climbed 13% to ₹1,569 crore, but investors didn't seem too impressed—shares dipped 1.56% after the announcement, closing at ₹2,097.60 on April 30.
The record date for getting this dividend is June 19, so mark your calendars if you're a shareholder!