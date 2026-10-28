IndiaMART targets 10% revenue growth by FY27 with AI products

IndiaMART, the B-to-B marketplace you've probably heard of, is aiming for a 10% revenue jump by FY27.

CEO, Dinesh Agarwal, Founder of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. says new AI-powered products should start making a difference by the end of that year.

While net paying subscriber additions have remained largely flat lately, the team is focused on getting more silver-tier users to renew their plans.