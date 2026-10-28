IndiaMART targets 10% revenue growth by FY27 with AI products
IndiaMART, the B-to-B marketplace you've probably heard of, is aiming for a 10% revenue jump by FY27.
CEO, Dinesh Agarwal, Founder of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. says new AI-powered products should start making a difference by the end of that year.
While net paying subscriber additions have remained largely flat lately, the team is focused on getting more silver-tier users to renew their plans.
IndiaMART reports ₹429cr revenue, ₹90.8cr profit
Even with a more than 36% drop in stock value over the past year and a 10% dip in inquiries, IndiaMART pulled in ₹429 crore in revenue and net profit of ₹90.8 crore last quarter, keeping margins strong at 37.2%.
They're doubling down on premium customers with extra services and ensuring their proprietary data remains within the platform and is not exposed to large language models being trained.
Agarwal remains upbeat about hitting their targets thanks to these moves.