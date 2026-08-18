Indian 10-year bond yield rises to 6.8326% on Tuesday
Business
Indian government bond yields ticked up on Tuesday, August 18, mainly tracking US yields and oil prices climbed higher.
The benchmark 10-year yield moved to 6.8326%, up from 6.8071% the day before, a pretty noticeable shift for a single session.
US yields and Brent near $91
US Treasury yields are at their highest in nearly two decades, with the 30-year hitting 5.3%.
At the same time, Brent crude oil is close to $91 per barrel as tensions rise between the US and Iran, making investors nervous about oil supply.
Back home, India's markets are also reacting to an early closure of a key foreign deposit window that's already pulled in over $50 billion, while everyone waits for RBI's latest policy meeting notes for more clues on what comes next.