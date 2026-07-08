Indian 10-year yield seen at 6.64% on Bloomberg index hopes
Business
Indian government bonds are getting a boost, with the 10-year yield expected to dip from 6.69% to 6.64%.
What's behind the optimism? Softer US rate-hike talk, cheaper oil, and a chance that Indian bonds could be added to Bloomberg's global index, all good news for investors.
Indian yields fall 7 basis points
Weaker-than-expected US job growth has eased worries about big Fed rate hikes, helping push Indian bond yields down by seven basis points in just a few days.
Alok Singh from CSB Bank points out that possible Bloomberg index inclusion is also making things brighter for India's bond market.
If these trends continue, analysts say yields could drop even further in the coming months.