Indian 10-year yield slips after easing US and Iran tensions
Business
Indian bond yields slipped a bit on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield dropping to 6.7571%.
The main reason? Global oil prices fell sharply: Brent crude is now around $87 per barrel, down more than 10% from last week.
This drop happened after tensions between the US and Iran eased, making investors feel a little more optimistic.
Government to raise ₹34,000 cr
The government is about to raise ₹34,000 crore through its regular auction of the benchmark 10-year bond later this week.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching upcoming meetings by the US Federal Reserve (on July 29) and RBI (next week), though big policy changes aren't expected right now.