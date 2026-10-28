Indian 2036 bond yield holds at 7.44% amid oil, inflation

Oil sticking around $115 a barrel (thanks to supply jitters from Saudi Arabia) is tough for India since India imports so much of it: it means higher costs all around, more inflation, and possibly slower economic growth ahead.

On top of that, the rupee getting weaker against the dollar has people thinking the Reserve Bank of India might hike interest rates soon to keep prices in check.

Everyone is watching what happens next with global markets and central banks, since it could shape India's economic path this year.