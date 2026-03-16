Indian agentic AI startups raised $100 million+ in Q1 2026
Indian agentic AI startups kicked off 2026 with new funding.
Big names like Emergent (for agentic workflows), Agrani Labs, and Fibr AI led the charge, showing how India's AI scene is catching global attention.
Major funding rounds for agentic AI players
Sarvam AI secured $53 million from Lightspeed, Peak XV, and Khosla Ventures to build large language models under the IndiaAI Mission.
Stellaris backed Pibit with $7 million for underwriting agents and Arrowhead with $3 million for voice sales agents.
Lyzer also raised $14.5 million at a $250 million valuation from Accenture and Rocketship VC for its agent marketplace.
Tracxn's data shows 172 Indian agentic AI firms
Tracxn reports there are 172 tracked Indian agentic AI firms, most still early-stage, but momentum is building fast.
Globally, funding hit $6.4 billion in 2025, with giants like Innovaccer landing major deals last year.
The space is heating up, and Indian startups are definitely making their mark.