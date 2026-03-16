Indian agentic AI startups raised $100 million+ in Q1 2026

Sarvam AI secured $53 million from Lightspeed, Peak XV, and Khosla Ventures to build large language models under the IndiaAI Mission. Stellaris backed Pibit with $7 million for underwriting agents and Arrowhead with $3 million for voice sales agents. Lyzer also raised $14.5 million at a $250 million valuation from Accenture and Rocketship VC for its agent marketplace.

Tracxn's data shows 172 Indian agentic AI firms

Tracxn reports there are 172 tracked Indian agentic AI firms, most still early-stage, but momentum is building fast.

Globally, funding hit $6.4 billion in 2025, with giants like Innovaccer landing major deals last year.

The space is heating up, and Indian startups are definitely making their mark.