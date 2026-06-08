Indian AI focused stocks plunge amid global tech selloff Business Jun 08, 2026

Indian AI-focused stocks dropped sharply on Monday, echoing a worldwide tech selloff.

After the Nasdaq fell over 4.5% last week, worries about overpriced AI shares sent Netweb Technologies down 7.37% to ₹4,322.10 and E2E Networks down nearly 5% to ₹430.30.

Anant Raj and Black Box also slipped by around 3%.