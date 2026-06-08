Indian AI focused stocks plunge amid global tech selloff
Business
Indian AI-focused stocks dropped sharply on Monday, echoing a worldwide tech selloff.
After the Nasdaq fell over 4.5% last week, worries about overpriced AI shares sent Netweb Technologies down 7.37% to ₹4,322.10 and E2E Networks down nearly 5% to ₹430.30.
Anant Raj and Black Box also slipped by around 3%.
Asian chip and tech stocks slide
The downturn wasn't just in India: big Asian names felt it too.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost around 5% and around 2%, Taiwan's TSMC dropped 2.1%, Foxconn slid over 5%, and Japan's SoftBank Group tumbled more than 7%.
The valuation/risk-off explanation is making investors nervous across the board.