Indian AI-native startups log 167% annual revenue growth, outpacing peers
India's AI-native startups are on a serious growth streak, helped by cheaper AI models and better tech infrastructure.
According to AWS's Jason Bennett, this boom is thanks to easier access to powerful AI tools.
Startups such as Pramaana Labs and DevRev are making the most of AWS support, and it shows: Indian AI-native startups are outpacing global competitors with a 167% annual revenue growth rate (compared with 156% worldwide).
Amazon commits $21B India investment
To keep the momentum going, AWS has rolled out AWS Startup Advisor, an AI-powered assistant, and AWS Activate has provided more than $8 billion in credits to 350,000 startups globally.
Looking ahead, Amazon has committed more than $21 billion between 2026 and 2030 in investments for India's AI and cloud scene by 2030.
Bennett also pointed out that Indian startups' local experience gives them an edge for expanding globally, not just in consumer apps but across industries like logistics and operations too.