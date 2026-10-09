Indian AI-native startups log 167% annual revenue growth, outpacing peers

India's AI-native startups are on a serious growth streak, helped by cheaper AI models and better tech infrastructure.

According to AWS's Jason Bennett, this boom is thanks to easier access to powerful AI tools.

Startups such as Pramaana Labs and DevRev are making the most of AWS support, and it shows: Indian AI-native startups are outpacing global competitors with a 167% annual revenue growth rate (compared with 156% worldwide).