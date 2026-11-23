Indian AI startups raised $1.6B Jan-Sep 2026 vs last year
Indian AI startups pulled in $1.6 billion in funding from January to September 2026, almost double what they raised last year, according to Tracxn.
Most of this money landed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Mumbai $765 million Bengaluru $711 million Chennai $75.5 million
Mumbai led the way with $765 million (boosted by Neysa's huge $600 million round), while Bengaluru wasn't far behind at $711 million, and Chennai brought in $75.5 million.
Even though there were fewer funding rounds overall, the average deal size grew a lot, and early-stage startups saw a big jump in investment, showing that investors are betting bigger on young AI companies right now.