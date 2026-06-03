Indian AI startups secure $725 million in 113 deals, early-stage dominance Business Jun 03, 2026

Indian AI startups pulled in $725 million across 113 deals from January to May this year, a drop of just over 10% compared to 2025.

But here's the twist: deal count actually jumped by nearly 18%, with early-stage startups leading the charge.

These younger companies raised $459 million through 82 deals, a big leap from last year and now make up almost two-thirds of all AI funding.