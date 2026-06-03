Indian AI startups secure $725 million in 113 deals, early-stage dominance
Business
Indian AI startups pulled in $725 million across 113 deals from January to May this year, a drop of just over 10% compared to 2025.
But here's the twist: deal count actually jumped by nearly 18%, with early-stage startups leading the charge.
These younger companies raised $459 million through 82 deals, a big leap from last year and now make up almost two-thirds of all AI funding.
Enterprise software leads with $542 million
Enterprise software took the biggest slice, grabbing $542 million through 64 deals.
Deeptech came next with $126 million, while fintech, healthcare, and robotics followed with smaller but notable investments.
The numbers show investors are backing startups that solve real-world problems in India's fast-evolving AI scene.