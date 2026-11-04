Indian airlines expand fleets and shift repairs to domestic MRO

Indian airlines are getting ready for a big jump in the number of planes they fly, and they're making sure those planes can be fixed and maintained right here at home.

At a recent aviation conference, Air India's SVP Engineering & Maintenance Jeremy Yew shared that the airline is shifting toward handling repairs for its biggest aircraft in-house.

With India's aviation market booming, the country's MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) business is set to triple to $9.5 billion by 2035.