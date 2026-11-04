Indian airlines expand fleets and shift repairs to domestic MRO
Indian airlines are getting ready for a big jump in the number of planes they fly, and they're making sure those planes can be fixed and maintained right here at home.
At a recent aviation conference, Air India's SVP Engineering & Maintenance Jeremy Yew shared that the airline is shifting toward handling repairs for its biggest aircraft in-house.
With India's aviation market booming, the country's MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) business is set to triple to $9.5 billion by 2035.
Air India, Akasa Air MRO plans
Air India plans to open a MRO center in Bengaluru by 2027 as it adds more than 540 new planes, while Akasa Air aims to launch its Noida facility by 2028.
Industry leaders, including folks from IndiGo, say building these local repair hubs is key for self-reliance, but also stress working together with independent MROs to keep quality high as India's commercial fleet looks set to double soon.