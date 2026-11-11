Indian B-schools integrate AI into MBA to prepare future leaders
Business schools like IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, ISB, and BITSoM are giving their MBA courses a tech upgrade by weaving artificial intelligence (AI) into the curriculum.
Students aren't just learning theory: they're building AI agents and tackling real business challenges with these new tools.
The goal? To prep future leaders for jobs where knowing AI is a must.
BITSoM requires agent-building, IIM-Lucknow integrates AI
At BITSoM, every MBA student is required to build an AI agent. It's not just one subject: AI is showing up in everything from operations to marketing.
Over at IIM Lucknow, they're integrating AI across the MBA curriculum and even opening AI labs so students can experiment and build skills that matter in today's job market.
Global B-schools prioritize AI literacy
This isn't just happening in India: business schools worldwide, like Nanyang Business School, are also making AI literacy a priority.
The message is clear: if you want to lead tomorrow's companies, understanding how to use and manage AI is quickly becoming non-negotiable.