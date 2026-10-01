Indian Bank considering absorbing acquiring-bank MDR on UPI above ₹2,000

Indian Bank is considering absorbing the acquiring-bank share of MDR for P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 starting October 15, 2026.

Normally, these charges would be 0.4% on payments over ₹2,000 (with a cap at ₹300 for really big transactions), but the bank wants to make things easier and cheaper for merchants, just like it already does with credit and debit cards.