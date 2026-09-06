Indian Bank gets Dubai representative office approval, Binod Kumar says
Business
Indian Bank just got the green light to open a representative office in Dubai, hoping to connect with the huge Indian community there (which makes up about a third of the local workforce).
MD and CEO Binod Kumar says this move builds on its recent wins at GIFT City in Gandhinagar and is part of a bigger push to go global.
Indian Bank grows internationally and domestically
The Dubai office is all about expanding business and reaching more customers abroad. Indian Bank already has branches in Singapore, Colombo, and Jaffna, exploring the possibility of having a presence in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Back home, it's adding 100 new branches this year (mainly in central and western India) and hiring 2,500 more people to keep up with growth.