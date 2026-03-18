Indian Bank, NaBFID to raise ₹8,000 crore via bonds

Indian Bank and NaBFID plan to raise a combined ₹8,000 crore through bonds — Indian Bank via seven- or 10-year infrastructure bonds and NaBFID via 10-year notes by March 2026. The goal? To fuel more projects and give a boost to development.

Indian Bank's 1st bond issue in a year and half Indian Bank is aiming for ₹5,000 crore with seven- or 10-year bonds, its first bond issue in a year and a half.

NaBFID just raised over ₹2,500 crore with 10-year bonds at a 7.45% rate but had to pull back on another bond offer due to higher-than-expected yields caused by global tensions.

NaBFID focuses on long-term infrastructure financing NaBFID focuses on long-term infrastructure financing; Indian Bank plans to raise ₹5,000 crore through seven- or 10-year infrastructure bonds, while NaBFID is all about supporting long-term infrastructure under the Viksit Bharat plan.

NaBFID is targeting ₹3 lakh crore in sanctions (no timetable given in the source).