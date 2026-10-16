Indian Bank noninterest income jumps 50% on ₹1,388cr NSE sale
Business
Indian Bank saw its noninterest income shoot up by 50% in the second quarter (Q2 2026), hitting ₹3,953 crore.
The big reason? A hefty ₹1,388 crore gain from selling some of its National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares during the recent IPO.
Managing Director Binod Kumar shared that this move gave its earnings a major lift.
Indian Bank stake in NSE 0.28%
After the sale, Indian Bank's stake in NSE dropped slightly from 0.34% to 0.28%. It also grew its earnings by ₹1,388 crore from the NSE listing, which helped balance out losses from rising bond yields.
Meanwhile, other public sector banks like Canara and UCO didn't have as much luck: both saw notable drops in their other income in the second quarter (Q2 2026).