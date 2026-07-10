Indian Bank posts 10% Q1 FY27 profit to ₹3,273cr
Business
Indian Bank just posted a 10% jump in net profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹3,273 crore. The boost comes from strong business growth and higher income overall.
Net interest income also climbed nearly 17%, showing the bank is earning more from its core lending activities.
Total business up almost 14%
The bank's total business grew by almost 14%, with retail and MSME loans seeing solid double-digit jumps.
Asset quality improved significantly: bad loans dropped to 1.86%.
Plus, Indian Bank's digital side is thriving: mobile banking users shot up by 22% to reach 2.48 crore this quarter.