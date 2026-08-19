Indian Bank raises $400 million through GIFT City branch
Business
Indian Bank has pulled in $400 million through its GIFT City branch, joining a wave of Indian banks looking beyond local borders for funding.
This move highlights how homegrown banks are getting creative with international finance to fuel their growth.
Banks increase overseas fundraising efforts
With the Reserve Bank of India ending special deals for certain foreign deposits, banks are stepping up their overseas fundraising game.
The current rules let them keep borrowing abroad until the end of 2026, so expect more activity from Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, while Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Yes Bank are on course to tap the overseas markets as they hunt for fresh ways to fund their ambitions.