Indian Bank raises deposit rates 15bps after RBI rate hike

If you're looking at fixed deposits, the 555-day scheme will offer 6.8% (up from 6.65%), while the 777-day option will move to 6.75% (was 6.6%).

To help with liquidity, Indian Bank also brought in foreign currency non-resident-bank (FCNR-B) deposits, a move that fits into a broader trend across banks this year as they work to balance extra funds and shifting market conditions.