Indian bank shares closed at different NSE and BSE prices
On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, Indian bank stocks closed at noticeably different prices on the NSE and BSE: something that hasn't happened in decades.
IndusInd Bank's shares, for example, ended nearly ₹33 apart across the two exchanges.
Similar odd gaps showed up in AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Federal Bank too.
New closing auction prompts trust concerns
These differences popped up since the Aug. 3 launch of a new closing auction system that sets final prices for more than 200 stocks.
During Thursday's trading, the BSE Bankex index dropped sharply before partly bouncing back.
Many traders are now worried: some say the lack of a solid pricing model makes fair trading tricky and opens doors to price manipulation.
Regulators have already banned two firms for allegedly gaming the system, raising fresh concerns about trust in India's stock markets.