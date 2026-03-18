Indian Bank to raise ₹5,000cr via infrastructure bonds
Indian Bank is set to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds this year, mainly to fund big projects and make affordable housing loans easier.
With this move, the bank's cumulative bond fundraising since October 2024 would reach ₹10,000 crore.
New bonds get AAA ratings from CARE Ratings, CRISIL
These new bonds just got top AAA/Stable ratings from CARE Ratings and CRISIL, basically a thumbs-up for safety.
Plus, they're exempt from certain banking requirements (CRR and SLR), so Indian Bank can use all the funds directly for lending.
This also means better pricing compared to some other types of bank bonds.
Bank's focus on infrastructure, affordable housing financing
Headquartered in Chennai, Indian Bank has been ramping up its focus on financing infrastructure and affordable housing.
This latest bond issue fits right into their strategy of supporting large-scale development while keeping things accessible for homebuyers.