Indian bank unions strike September 11, demand 5-day week, PLI
Heads up: major bank unions across India are going on strike on September 11, 2026. They are pushing for a five-day workweek and changes to the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, issues they say have been stuck for too long.
If nothing changes, more strikes could follow later this month and even an indefinite one from late October.
Unions press 5-day week, PLI review
The unions say the five-day week was promised back in March 2024 but is still waiting on government approval, even though staff agreed to work a bit longer each day to make it happen.
They also want a review of the revised PLI framework, taking into account the earlier understanding between the unions and the IBA, where the number of PLI days would be uniform for all employees and officers up to Scale VII and PLI was to be linked to the overall performance of the bank.
For now, talks have not moved forward, so things could get tense if there is no progress soon.