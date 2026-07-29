Indian banks charged over ₹26,170cr in minimum balance penalties (FY23-FY26)

Private banks collected more than twice what public sector banks did, with HDFC Bank topping the list at nearly ₹1,800 crore in fines last year.

Axis Bank and SBI followed behind, though SBI has stopped charging these penalties on savings accounts since 2020.

The good news: most public sector banks have dropped minimum balance fines for savings accounts, and basic accounts like those under Jan Dhan Yojana are still totally exempt.

So if you're using a basic or Jan Dhan account, you're safe from these charges.