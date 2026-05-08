Indian banks' credit growth seen slowing to 12-13% by FY27 Business May 08, 2026

Heads up: Credit growth in Indian banks is expected to cool off, dipping to around 12% to 13% by FY27.

This slowdown comes as borrowing demand softens and liquidity gets tighter, though deposit growth should stay steady.

So, while banks might lend a bit less aggressively, your savings options aren't going anywhere.