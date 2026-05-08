Indian banks' credit growth seen slowing to 12-13% by FY27
Heads up: Credit growth in Indian banks is expected to cool off, dipping to around 12% to 13% by FY27.
This slowdown comes as borrowing demand softens and liquidity gets tighter, though deposit growth should stay steady.
So, while banks might lend a bit less aggressively, your savings options aren't going anywhere.
Indian SIP inflows ₹32,000+ cr monthly
The report highlights how more people are moving away from old-school fixed deposits: think 18+ crore demat accounts and ₹32,000+ crore flowing into SIPs every month.
Mutual funds and systematic investment plans are becoming the go-to for many households, signaling a big shift in how Indians prefer to save and invest.
Banks may launch recurring savings plans
With tighter margins and more competition on the horizon (thanks to rising wholesale funding costs and government tweaks), banks may roll out fresh deposit products like recurring savings plans.
Expect them to get creative as they try to keep up with these changing trends.